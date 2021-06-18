ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws including two drug smugglers and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

In pursuance of these orders, SP (I-Area-Zone) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Nawaz Bhatti including SHO Noon police Station Sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Shah along with others for special checking in the area.

This team nabbed two drug smugglers Identified as Ghulam Ghaznfar and Ehsan Abbas and recovered 2560 gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them.

More-over SP (City-zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted specials police team under the supervision of ASP Asad Ali, SHO Bhara Kahu Habib Butt alongwith other officials conducted operation and arrested 2 land-grabbers namely Danish and Perviz resident of Bhara Khau.

Further-more Shahzad Town police arrested accused Khalid Hussain and recovered. Six tin beer and two wine bottles from him. Koral police arrested two accused Shahid Saleem and Abid Hussain and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Aqib and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Banigala police arrested accused Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP Operations have appreciated this performance of police teams. SSP directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land-grabbers and drug peddler in the Capital.

He said that prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and all out efforts would be made in this regard.