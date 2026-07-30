ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that providing all kinds of facilities to overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of the government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on increasing facilities in embassies for overseas Pakistanis, digitizing the document verification process, making the complaint process more convenient and a digital system for various tasks and payments in Pakistan from abroad.

In a meeting held in this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistani ambassadors in different countries, the Ministry of Interior, FIA, Ministry of IT and relevant high-ranking officials briefed the Prime Minister about the details.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on this occasion that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset and providing them with all kinds of facilities is the top priority of the government. For the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, a power of attorney and a system for buying and selling property and a QR code have been introduced to simplify the document verification process.

He said that the digitization of complaints registration of overseas Pakistanis through QR code is welcome, it should be displayed in embassies to increase accessibility. A special awareness campaign should be launched for overseas Pakistanis regarding the registration of complaints through QR code so that more and more people can register their complaints through this system.

On this occasion, it was informed that for the convenience of citizens, evening shift has been started recently in the Foreign Ministry office in Islamabad. Similarly, the facility of document verification has also been introduced in Asan Khidmat Markaz Islamabad. In addition, along with the introduction of verification process through courier, it has been linked to the databases of Higher Education Commission, Inter-Boards Coordination Commission, NADRA and National Police Bureau, which has further accelerated the verification process.

The meeting was informed that the verification process has been made one-step. In the next phase, work is underway to completely digitize this entire system. In this regard, a mobile application is being developed in collaboration with NITB. In which documents like birth/death certificate, marriage registration certificate, family registration certificate, etc. can also be verified through the digital system.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State Aun Chaudhry, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa and relevant senior officials.