ISLAMABAD : Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has issued a written verdict, detailing the reasons that convinced the court to acquit Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2014 Parliament House attack case. On October 29, the judge had exonerated the prime minister from all charges in the case.

In the nine-page long verdict, the ATC judge observed: “In the absence of direct incriminating evidence of commission of murder, attempt to murder, use of force against Police Party, causing of mischief, house tress pass, having made preparation for causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant, dacoity, mischief by fire or explosive against the present applicants and further absence of evidence pertaining to creation of incitement and instigation for the mob the mere bald allegation against the present applicants are insufficient and inconclusive proof of the guilt of applicants Imran Khan and Mubahshir Ali.” “Even if the case of Prosecution proceeds further and statements of all the prosecution witnesses are allowed to be recorded, there would be no probability of improvement in the Prosecution case and the instant case will remain a case of no tangible evidence against the present applicants.” “Since, no other material evidence has either been collected by the prosecution or likely to be produced before the Court; ergo this Court is of the considered opinion that intrinsic value of the prosecution evidence collected is not persuasive enough to warrant any conviction.” The verdict said it was contended by the defence counsel and candidly conceded by the prosecution that the case was lodged against the backdrop of a politically motivated dispute.

“It is well-settled policy of criminal law that criminal case has to be decided on the basis of evidence collected and subsequently produced before the Court, ergo, this Court will refrain to dilate upon assertion/contention of Defence and confine itself to the extent of appreciation of facts and circumstances of the case in the light of evidence adduced by the prosecution.” Judge Jawad Abbas Hassan concluded: “Under the circumstances and for the reasons supra mentioned instant applications preferred under Section 265-K, CrPC are accepted. As a consequence of acceptance of instant applications, accused/applicants Imran Khan and Mubashir Ali are hereby acquitted of the charge within the ambit of Section 265-K CrPC. NNI