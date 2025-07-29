Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded progress in cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He expressed it during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the successful convening of the 5th session of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

He appreciated the signing of the Protocol and several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries and called them important steps towards enhancing trade, energy, collaboration, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to implementing the decisions taken during the Intergovernmental Commission and stressed the importance of timely follow-up to translate the agreements into tangible outcomes.

The Kyrgyz delegation appreciated the efforts of Pakistani government in bolstering closer bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission would lead to deeper and more result-oriented cooperation.