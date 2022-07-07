Karachi: The “Roshan Gharana Programme,” an initiative by Former Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to provide free power to homes using up to 100 units till July 17, was suspended on Thursday by the Pakistani Election Commission.

Hamza had stated earlier in the week that the cost of electricity for households using up to 100 units of electricity per month will be covered by the province government.

However, after hearing arguments from the Punjab chief minister in today’s hearing, a three-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja issued a stay order against the implementation of the CM’s statement.

.The hearing was held after the Commission issued a notice to Hamza, seeking his reply for the alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct by announcing free electricity for a specific group of consumers in the province ahead of the by-elections slated to be held on July 17.

On July 7, the provincial chief executive had been contacted by the election watchdog to provide a response.