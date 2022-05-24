ISLAMABAD:The Patron-in-Chief of the International Center for Biological and Chemical Sciences, (ICCBS) University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Tuesday termed ‘science diplomacy’ as extremely important for nurturing peace and harmony and good will amongst nations.

He was speaking at an online webinar entitled “Neurocase Wilson’s disease trials: chemical, gene, and organ/cell treatments”, organised by the COMSTECH.

The webinar was delivered by Prof. Xiao-Ping Wang, Director, Department of Neurology, Shanghai TongRen Hospital, Shanghai Jiao-tong University Medical School, Shanghai.

Professor Dr. Atta, who is former federal minister for science and technology, introduced the speaker and said it is a real pleasure to introduce Prof. Xiao-Ping Wang and we are very fortunate to have him in Karachi at ICCBS.

Prof. Atta said, Prof. Wang is a very distinguished scientist.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Wang said it is my pleasure and the topic of my talk is “Neurocase Wilson disease trials: chemical, gene, and organ/cell treatment”.

He talked about the history of Wislon’s disease and modern neurology.

He shed light on the discovery of this disease and discussed the research work of different scientists on this disease.

Prof. Wang also talked about Pakistan-China research exchange initiatives.

He talked about the disease and said it can mostly be cured, early diagnosis and early treatment is very helpful in managing and treating this disease.

Prof. Atta termed the presentation as an impressive overview of the work that has been done in this area and appreciated Dr. Wang’s international linkages and said that it is a very important facet of research today to develop international linkages and nurture the ability to contribute and learn from various parts of the world.

Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in his concluding comment appreciated the work, contribution to the science, and the presentation of Dr. Wang.

He appreciated the work of Dr. Wang in traditional medicine and expressed hope to work with him both in clinical trials and research.

The webinar was attended by more than 130 researchers from OIC member states.