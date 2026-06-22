Hollywood and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she will soon be a part of a Hollywood project in which Oscar-winning global star Angelina Jolie will also be seen with her. However, the actress has refrained from revealing more details about the project.

After this announcement, fans of both actresses around the world have become very curious and speculations are being made on social media as to whether the pair will appear together in a film, be part of an advertising campaign or will appear together in a charity event, as both are also known for their social services at the global level.

During the interview, Priyanka Chopra also made special mention of Angelina Jolie as well as Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek and said that she constantly draws inspiration from the careers of these talented actresses.

According to the actress, this new international project could be a major milestone in her career, as she has now reached a point where she has complete freedom in choosing her work.

Recalling the initial phase of her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra admitted that the scripts she got at that time were not written specifically for her.

She also said that her husband Nick Jonas made her realize the fact that she has now come to a stage where she has complete freedom to choose the best projects for herself.

It should be noted that Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback in Indian cinema these days and is being part of director SS Rajamouli’s big-budget action-adventure film ‘Varanasi’, which will be her first Indian film after years.

The film has been shot in various locations around the world such as Georgia, Antarctica, Africa and the Indian city of Hyderabad over the past three years. Priyanka Chopra has expressed great excitement about the global release of the project, which will be screened worldwide on April 7, 2027.