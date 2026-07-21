Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Sheharyar Memon, Focal Person for Overseas Trade & Business Linkages under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), held an important meeting with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, H.E. Ahsan Raza Shah, during his official visit to Malaysia.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade, investment, business linkages, employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, skilled workforce development, and strengthening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheharyar Memon said that the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is committed to connecting Pakistani youth with global trade, investment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. He emphasized that strengthening overseas trade and business linkages would create new avenues for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and the business community, enabling them to benefit from international markets.

H.E. Ahsan Raza Shah appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Sheharyar Memon and assured him of the High Commission’s full support in advancing these efforts. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding trade, investment, and business relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, with the shared objective of creating greater economic opportunities and empowering Pakistani youth through enhanced bilateral cooperation.