Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At the Royal Terminal of Jeddah International Airport, the Prime Minister was received by the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Riyadh Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani and other diplomatic staff.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Saudi Crown Prince will discuss the current situation in the region, the regional security situation and bilateral relations in detail and the Prime Minister will return after the meeting.

This visit is demonstrating Pakistan’s positive role in the diplomatic field and Pakistan will continue to play this role.