Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral prayers of the martyred Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and offered Fateha for the martyr.

According to, Field Marshal Asim Munir first arrived in Tehran where he was received by the Iranian Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior and other top civil and military officials at Tehran Airport. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the airport on this occasion.

After the Field Marshal, the Prime Minister arrived with a delegation, including Atta Tarar, Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, other ministers and members of the assembly.

Prime Minister attends funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader

After arriving in Tehran, the Prime Minister and Field Marshal reached the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya Center where the martyr’s body has been kept. Pakistani civil and military leadership offered Fateha for the martyr and attended the funeral prayer.

On this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the invaluable services of the martyred Supreme Leader for Islam and said that he guided the Iranian nation with extraordinary insight, wisdom and foresight for many decades. The Prime Minister expressed complete solidarity with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, President Dr. Masoud Peshkeshkian and the brotherly people of Iran on this national tragedy and prayed for the elevation of the martyred leader’s ranks and forgiveness.

A parliamentary delegation led by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, members of parliament and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the funeral along with the Prime Minister. After attending the funeral prayers, the Prime Minister, who had arrived in Tehran earlier today, left for Istanbul on his official visit to Turkey.

According to Iranian media, the mortal remains of martyred Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been shifted to the cultural center of Tehran, ‘Imam Khomeini Mosque’, where delegations from all over the world and personalities belonging to different religions are paying their respects.

The funeral prayers of the martyr will be offered tomorrow, in which a large number of people, including heads of state from all over the world, are expected to participate. From the Iranian capital Tehran, the mortal remains will be shifted from Tehran to Qom, then to Najaf and later to Karbala.

It should be remembered that on February 28, 2026, during the attack by the United States and Israel in Tehran, the compound of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was targeted, resulting in the martyrdom of him and other important figures.

Field Marshal meets Abbas Araqchi

Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the funeral ceremony of former Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and later met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir paid tribute to the services of martyr Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran.

Field Marshal Seyyed Asim Munir, Supreme Leader of Iran, arrived in Tehran along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials to attend the funeral and burial ceremony of martyr Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is currently in Tehran.

Later, after attending the funeral, Field Marshal Syed Asim left for his homeland. Iranian Interior Minister Sikandar Momeni and top civil-military officials bid farewell to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.