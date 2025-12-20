President, Asif Ali Zardari, will leave for Iraq on five-day official visit today (Saturday) at the invitation of President of the Republic of Iraq, Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

The visit underscores the longstanding, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq, rooted in shared bonds of faith, culture, and mutual respect, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

During the visit, the president will hold high-level meetings with the Iraqi leadership to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, energy, reconstruction, manpower, technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Discussions will also cover regional and international developments, as well as cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties between the two countries, identify new avenues of partnership, and enhance people-to-people linkages, particularly in the context of religious tourism and economic collaboration.

The official visit reflects Pakistan’s continued engagement with Iraq and its commitment to fostering a results-oriented, forward-looking, and strategic partnership that contributes to Iraq’s stability and development, as well as to regional peace and prosperity.