<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/uploads514722img-20220513-wa0007-696x870.jpg" alt=""\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: President <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Dr. Arif Alvi<\/a> on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Karachi.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The president expressed deep sorrow and grief over the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">loss of precious<\/a> lives in the blast.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for their patience. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The president also<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> prayed for the speedy <\/a>recovery of the injured.\u00a0\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->