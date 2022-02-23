ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their grief over the demise of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

Also a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Rehman Malik passed away earlier in the day, due to coronavirus-related complications.

Both the president and prime minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

They also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his condolence over the death of the senior PPP leader and prayed for peace of the deceased soul, besides sympathizing with the bereaved family.