President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the highest civil award on King Abdullah of Ardab.

According to, President Asif Ali Zardari and King Abdullah II met in which the President conferred the highest civil award, Nishan Pakistan, on King II of Jordan.

The King of Jordan conferred the “Wissam-un-Nahda al-Mursaa” (Order of the Renaissance), which is given to heads of state and dignitaries, on President Asif Ali Zardari.

The ceremony was attended by top civil and military officials, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, members of the federal cabinet, and ambassadors.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari met with King Abdullah II at the President House in Hawaii, which was attended by First Lady Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Sherry Rehman.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Mosaddeq Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassadors of Pakistan and Jordan were also present in the meeting.

President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the long-standing, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, while the two leaders agreed to expand bilateral cooperation to new areas.

The President reiterated his commitment to close cooperation with Jordan, while the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, reaffirming their joint support for peace and stability in the region.

The President and King Abdullah II emphasized the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state under a two-state solution.