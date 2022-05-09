<!-- wp:image {"width":928,"height":619} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6278e54c44983.jpg" alt="This photo shows newly appointed Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf. \u2014 Photo courtesy: Ashtar Ali LLP" width="928" height="619"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>President <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Dr Arif Alvi <\/a>on Monday approved the appointment of senior Supreme Court (SC) advocate, Ashtar Ausaf, as the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP), almost a month after Khalid Jawed Khan resigned from the post.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The attorney general is the government\u2019s primary lawyer in the apex court and is responsible for advising it on legal matters.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to a statement issued by the President's Office, Dr Alvi appointed Ausaf on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 100(1) of the Constitution which states: \u201cThe president shall appoint a person, being a person qualified to be a judge of the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Supreme Court<\/a>, to be the AGP.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/PresOfPakistan\/status\/1523550237440512000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1523550237440512000%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1688801<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On Saturday, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar had\u00a0confirmed\u00a0that a summary for Ausaf's appointment had been forwarded to the president after approval from the premier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ausaf's predecessor had\u00a0resigned\u00a0following the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government. The former AGP had told a group of reporters earlier this year that he had decided to resign soon after the retirement of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed in February.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>After the change of government last month, the new government led by coalition parties, mainly the PML-N, had started headhunting for a new AGP. Those considered for the top post included Ausaf, former law minister Zahid Hamid and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ausaf, who earlier served as AGP from 2016 to 2018 and also served as law adviser to former premier Nawaz Sharif, is considered very close to the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/'" class="rank-math-link">Sharif family.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->