New yark , Britain’s media regulator launched an investigation into TikTok ​on Thursday to understand whether its UK ‌unit failed or is failing to protect children from harmful content.

A month ago, the government imposed a blanket ban ​on social media for users under the ​age of 16 and placed restrictions on gaming ⁠and live-streaming platforms.

Ofcom will look into whether the ​platform has measures to assess if a particular user is a child and adequate systems and processes to prevent children ​from viewing harmful content.

In May, the regulator said ​TikTok had failed to set out meaningful steps to protect ‌British ⁠children from harmful online content.

The opening of an investigation does not mean that Ofcom has reached any conclusion about whether the provider has breached its ​duties, the ​regulator said.

TikTok ⁠denied any breaches: “We strictly enforce age-appropriate experiences through expert-informed platform rules and ​advanced age inference technologies, in line with ​major ⁠industry peers,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“We are confident that we meet ⁠our ​Online Safety Act obligations and ​will work with Ofcom to demonstrate this.”