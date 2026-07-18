The federal government’s decision to activate the Emergency Response Committee on Monsoon Preparedness is a timely and necessary step in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. As Pakistan continues to experience the harsh realities of climate change, disaster management can no longer remain a seasonal exercise. It must become a permanent national priority supported by effective coordination, scientific planning and swift decision-making. The inaugural meeting of the committee reflects an encouraging recognition that climate-related disasters require a whole-of-government response. Bringing together key federal ministries, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), WAPDA and now the chief secretaries of all provinces creates an institutional platform capable of addressing emergencies with greater efficiency. Such coordination is particularly important in a country where floods, landslides and extreme weather events often transcend administrative boundaries.

However, the true measure of success will not lie in the formation of committees or the frequency of meetings, but in the implementation of decisions. Pakistan has repeatedly witnessed situations where early warnings failed to translate into timely evacuations, rescue operations were delayed, and relief efforts suffered from poor coordination. Lessons from previous monsoon disasters, especially the devastating floods of 2022, demonstrate that preparedness must extend beyond paperwork to include field readiness, public awareness, emergency logistics and local government capacity.

Equally significant is the committee’s focus on long-term climate risks. The discussion on shrinking glaciers, prolonged droughts and declining rainfall highlights a growing reality that Pakistan’s challenges are no longer confined to floods alone. Climate change is simultaneously increasing the risks of water scarcity, agricultural losses and food insecurity. Directing the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to work with the National Emergencies Operation Centre on projections extending to 2027 is a positive move, as effective planning depends on reliable scientific forecasting rather than reactive policy making.

Nevertheless, long-range projections must be accompanied by concrete policy actions. Investments in climate-resilient agriculture, efficient irrigation systems, improved water storage, glacier monitoring and sustainable urban planning are essential if Pakistan is to reduce its vulnerability. Provincial and local governments also need adequate financial resources and technical expertise to implement preparedness plans at the grassroots level, where disasters are ultimately experienced.

Public participation is another critical component that deserves greater attention. Communities must receive accurate and timely information regarding weather forecasts, evacuation procedures and emergency shelters. Modern communication technologies, mobile alerts and community-based disaster management programmers can significantly reduce casualties if deployed effectively. Building resilience requires not only government institutions but also informed and prepared citizens. The activation of the Emergency Response Committee sends a positive signal that the government acknowledges the seriousness of the climate challenge. Yet Pakistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters demands sustained commitment beyond the current monsoon season. Climate resilience must become an integral part of national development planning, infrastructure investment and agricultural policy.

The coming months will test the effectiveness of this renewed institutional framework. If the committee succeeds in translating coordination into action, strengthening early warning systems and ensuring rapid responses on the ground, it will represent meaningful progress.