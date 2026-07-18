Ban on 10cc syringes has been termed a threat to newborn treatment in the wake of rising HIV cases.

Chairperson NTAG (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Shafi has written an urgent letter to the CEO of DRAP, demanding a review of the ban on 10cc syringes in the wake of HIV cases in children. Textiles& Nonwovens

The letter termed the complete ban on 10cc syringes as a threat to the treatment of children and newborns, saying that 10cc syringes are essential for giving the correct amount of medicine to children. There is no alternative to 10cc syringes in NICUs and wards.

He said that the ban on 10cc syringes is likely to affect the nutritional supply of newborns.

The letter states that the 10cc syringe without a needle is a common medical device for giving liquid medicines to children. Therefore, evidence-based and targeted regulatory decisions should be made in this regard. Specific exemptions should be given instead of a complete ban on 10 cc syringes.

He suggested that DRAP form an advisory committee of experts, saying that infection control measures should not affect the treatment of children. HIV prevention is necessary, but treatment should not be hindered.

Dr. Muhammad Khalid Shafi has appealed to DRAP for immediate consultation and review of the scope of the ban, demanding that 10 cc syringes be ensured for pediatric and neonatal patients.