ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Saturday sent a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The notice sent to Firdous reads that MNA Mandokhail is a respectable figure of his constituency, and that when he exposed the corruption of PTI government during a live TV talk show Firdous slapped him and used a derogatory language against him and levelled baseless allegations against him. The PTI leader has been asked in the notice to seek an apology from the PPP MNA in writing, and that, too, within seven days; the text of which should be published in newspapers and telecast on TV channels. “And not only that she should also pay Rs58 billion to MNA Mandokhail in damages,” the notice concludes.