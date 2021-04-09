KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided against supporting the PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in the NA-249 by-poll scheduled for April 29.

According to sources, a consultative meeting in this regard has been summoned by the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, where provincial ministers and members of the assembly were also invited to take a decision on the NA-249 constituency. The PPP candidate from NA-249, Qadir Mandokhel, would also attend the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on March 20 called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto ahead of by-poll on Karachi’s NA 249 by-polls to seek support. Abbasi reached out to Bilawal for his party’s support in the by-polls in which PML-N has fielded the former finance minister Miftah Ismael. Bilawal has, however, told Abbasi that he’d revert to the proposition once he’s consulted with party leadership.