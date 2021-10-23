ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has entered into a financial agreement with seven partner organizations to implement the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony held in Islamabad. PPAF is a core partner of the International Trade Centre (ITC) in implementing the six-year project which is designed to reduce poverty in Pakistan by strengthening small-scale agribusinesses. in two provinces namely Balochistan and Sindh.

GRASP project aims to uplift Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) by improving the business environment, promoting access to finance, and updating the policies and laws whirlwind the 22 districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The partner organizations include Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), Research and Development Foundation (RDF), Taraqee Foundation, Thardeep, Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Goth Seengar Foundation, and Sindh Agricultural Forestry Workers and Coordinating Organization(SAFECO). They have been taken on board to implement the rural mobilisation and matching grant, as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises(MSME) mapping in the select 22 districts.

Mr. Irshad Khan Abbasi, Group Head, PPAF, welcomed the partner organizations and said that the project will spearhead a sustainable change for the SMEs and their associated communities. While giving his views, Dr. Tariq Sardar, GRASP Chief Technical Advisor, on the occasion said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the international and local organizations coming together to uplift the SE’s to promote prosperity in the country.

Mr. Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO, PPAF, the efforts of PPAF and ITC in ensuring a transparent and collaborative selection process for taking partner organization on board. He also asserted that the partner organizations need to be adaptive and representative of the local context to ensure the on-ground success of the programme.