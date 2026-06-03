Pakistan remains one of the youngest countries in the world, with millions of young people entering education systems and labour markets every year. This demographic reality presents both opportunity and urgency. Without meaningful investment in education, employable skills and economic participation, the youth population can become an underutilized resource. With the right strategy, however, it can become the country’s strongest engine of growth. Pakistan’s future will be shaped not only by economic indicators and policy frameworks, but by how effectively it prepares its young population for the demands of a rapidly changing world. Against this backdrop, the meeting between Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Kevin Frey and UNICEF Country Representative in Pakistan Pernille Ironside carries significance beyond routine institutional engagement. It reflects an increasingly important national conversation: transforming Pakistan’s youth population into a productive and globally competitive force.

The discussions held at the Prime Minister’s Office underscore a growing recognition that traditional approaches to youth development are no longer sufficient. Digital inclusion, technology-based learning and entrepreneurship are becoming central pillars of economic advancement. In this context, the continued expansion of the Digital Youth Hub emerges as an encouraging development.

Crossing the milestone of 800,000 registered users is more than a numerical achievement. It signals increasing demand among young Pakistanis for access to digital learning, career guidance, training opportunities and employment pathways. It also demonstrates that youth are actively seeking tools that align with contemporary labour market requirements.

Equally important is the emphasis placed on partnerships. Government initiatives alone cannot fully address the scale of Pakistan’s youth challenges. Collaboration with international institutions, development partners and private-sector stakeholders creates broader access to expertise, innovation and global best practices. Engagement with Generation Unlimited and UNICEF highlights the value of combining policy support with implementation capacity and international experience.

The discussion around strengthening entrepreneurial and digital capabilities is particularly relevant. Employment patterns worldwide are evolving rapidly due to automation, artificial intelligence and changing business models. Preparing young people for future employment means investing not only in academic qualifications but also in adaptability, digital literacy and innovation.

The reforms highlighted under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, including work on the National Youth Employment Policy and the National Adolescent and Youth Policy, point toward a more structured approach to youth empowerment. Yet policy success will ultimately depend on implementation, accessibility and measurable outcomes.

Pakistan’s youth bulge is frequently described as a strategic national asset. That description must now translate into sustained action. Expanding digital access, strengthening skills ecosystems and creating pathways to employment and entrepreneurship should remain long-term national priorities.

The direction is promising. The challenge ahead is ensuring that opportunity reaches every young person and that ambition is matched with delivery.