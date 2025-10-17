Rawalpindi/Lahore: Containers have been delivered around Data Darbar in view of possible protests by religious groups, while security has been put on high alert across Rawalpindi.

Roads in Lahore have not yet been blocked with the help of containers, however, containers are available outside Data Darbar and around Circular Road.

On the other hand, five and a half thousand officers and soldiers have been deployed on security duties to ensure law and order in Rawalpindi.

This is the first Friday after the Mureed incidents, in the context of which additional arrangements have been made to keep security foolproof.

Police pickets have been set up at the entrance and exit points of the city and additional police personnel have also been deployed. Police have also been deployed with riot control equipment at important intersections and points in the city and both cantonment areas.

The Punjab government has already imposed Section 144 across Punjab for 10 days from October 8 to 18, while gatherings, processions, rallies and sit-ins are also banned. The speaker can only be used for the call to prayer and sermons.

According to police officials, police will be present at important intersections and points to maintain law and order and security. However, no highway will be closed, and traffic in and out of the city will be fully restored.

Other normal life will also remain as usual, no one will be allowed to forcibly close or affect businesses.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has also indicated strict action against those who take the law into their own hands and take to the streets under the guise of a strike across the province, including Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Police issued an awareness message to the citizens to be vigilant, according to which no person or group will be allowed to come on the streets or take the law into their own hands under the guise of a strike, cases will be registered under the Mischief and Anti-Terrorism Act, the punishment can be 8 to 10 years.

Those who spread mischief and sedition and those who incite others will be dealt with strictly, citizens should not listen to any such call and prioritize compliance with the law.