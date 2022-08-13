RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, a former interior minister, said on Friday that politicians should exercise caution when discussing state institutions because the Pakistan Army and Judiciary are our strengths and shouldn’t be polarising.

The president of the Awami Muslim League (AML), Mr. Ahmed, stated that he had no touch with the establishment when speaking at a press conference at the Lal Haveli.

I am now with Imran Khan, and I haven’t spoken to anyone from the establishment since the motion of no-confidence,” he asserted.

He asserted that he agreed with Imran Khan’s claim that, in the event that an election date was made public, he would be open to dialogue with the government.

It is an honour for the nation, and I am delighted that now the army chief received a salute in the UK,” he remarked.

He explained that a recent image of him in a hospital bed which went viral on social media was from the height of the Covid-19 outbreak and added, “Some people want Sheikh Rashid to perish.”

He criticised the PML-N and its leadership, saying they had 62 ministers, 17 of whom had no departments, and had sold their self-respect for pennies.

In response to a query, Mr. Ahmed stated that while he was relieved that the price of the dollar was declining, the plight of the poor persisted. He claimed that 13 political parties had formed a government.