ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers during

last 04 months, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said as per the vision of Government of Pakistan and in compliance with the

orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a massive anti-drug campaign in

the city is already in progress.

During this campaign, he said that Islamabad police have arrested 505 drug-

peddlers/suppliers in last four month after registering 618 cases.

The police have also recovered huge cache of drugs including 184.010 grams

hashish, 83.171 grams heroin, 30.023 kilograms ketamine,1.665 kilogram

opium,5.474 kilograms ICE and 3743 bottles wine.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that, Islamabad Police is committed to

eliminate the drug menace from the city. "We are also trying to cut the demand to

thrash the supply chain which is possible with the help of citizens" DIG

maintained.

He also appealed the citizens to join hands with police for this noble cause. He

requested public to come forward and inform police any suspicious activity.

Together we can, he said.