CHAKWAL: Military and social figure General (retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed said on Saturday that four major parties have offered him for joining with the offer to give important position but he has not decided yet.

“I am a low level Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker and have been in constant touch with Mian Shahbaz Sharif for the last two to three months. Decisions will be made accordingly,” he said while speaking at the Live From Chakwal Press Club studio Saturday.

Malik Hafeez Anjum, Mumtaz Kahut, Amjad Awan and CR Shamsi were also present on the occasion. General Hafiz Masroor said that in 2018 PTI had given me a ticket for the Provincial Assembly which was objected to by the then PTI National Assembly candidate Sardar Ghulam Abbas due to which I was unable to contest the next day.

The result was that I supported the PML-N candidates at that time and the political circles believe that Malik Tanveer Aslam Sethi was the role of our colleagues in the success. Speaking cautiously, General Masroor said that he would bring all the facts before the people of Chakwal in due course. Public and political service is our family’s heritage and tradition and we are carrying it forward, he said.