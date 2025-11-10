Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui passed away after a short illness.

According to Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s son Imran Siddiqui confirmed the death of his father.

He wrote on his father’s social media account that ‘Senator Irfan Siddiqui has passed away’.

He wrote that his heart is extremely heavy and saddened by the death of my teacher, the embodiment of love, Irfan Siddiqui. He also prayed for the elevation of his father’s ranks.

Talking to Express News, Imran Siddiqui said that Irfan Siddiqui will be buried in the H-11 cemetery.

The President, Prime Minister, Interior Minister, federal ministers, PML-N leaders, Nawaz Sharif and other political figures have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Irfan Siddiqui, saying that his departure has created a big void.

It should be noted that yesterday, news came that Senator Irfan Siddiqui had been transferred to the hospital due to ill health, after which late at night, news emerged from sources that he had been transferred to a ventilator.