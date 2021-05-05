KHUSHAB: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers exchanged heated words during polling in PP-84 Khushab,The situation arose after polling at Jamali Balochan Girls High School was halted. The workers of both the party exchanged heated words outside the polling station.

Getting information of the situation, the district police officer (DPO) Khushab reached the spot and held talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Atta Tarar and asked him to remove the PML-N camp as it falls under 400 yards near the polling station.

The PML-N stalwart agreed to remove the party camp.

The polling for the PP-84 Khushab by-election started at 8 am will continue until 5 pm without any breaks. The PP-84 seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris died from Covid-19.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the PA seat. However, a tough contest is expected between PTI’s Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu.