Islamabad: PML-N and JUI-F have rejected the election of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it unconstitutional.

According to Express News, a government delegation reached the residence of Ameer JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and met him.

The delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Ameer Muqam, Azam Nazir Tarar, while Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, MPA Sajjad Khan and Makhdoom Aftab Shah participated from JUI.

The political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was discussed in the meeting and it was agreed that the election of the Chief Minister (Leader of the House) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly today was an unconstitutional process that cannot be accepted. All opposition parties in the provincial assembly reject this process of electing the Chief Minister.

It was decided that in this regard, we expect the Chief Justice and the Peshawar High Court to not be part of this controversial parliamentary process and to review the situation from legal and constitutional aspects by adopting judicial attitudes.

It was decided in the meeting that the opposition would formally petition the court in this regard through its panel of lawyers.