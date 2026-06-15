: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the National Assembly on Monday, said that the world had achieved a historic milestone for peace, adding that “the sun of peace has risen after the darkness of war”.

He said Iran and the United States had announced the permanent end of hostilities on all fronts, calling it a landmark development for global stability. The prime minister added that the formal ceremony for the historic agreement would be held in Geneva on June 19, while Pakistan would host the related diplomatic proceedings.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistani nation as well as the international community on what he described as a moment of great achievement, and also extended greetings to all members of the House and political leadership across the spectrum.

He expressed gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their support and guidance during the diplomatic process. He also congratulated former US president Donald Trump, Iranian leadership including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, for their role in facilitating the agreement.

Global leaders and diplomatic efforts acknowledged

The prime minister appreciated the negotiating teams for their patience and resilience during difficult phases of talks, saying that their efforts helped sustain the process at critical moments.

He particularly acknowledged the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their key role in supporting dialogue.

He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for facilitating diplomatic cooperation and expressed gratitude to other friendly and brotherly countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also praised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for his “extraordinary efforts” in advancing the peace process, and said that nations wait centuries for such historic moments.

He said it was a moment of pride for every citizen of Pakistan and called for gratitude to Almighty Allah for this development.

Role of civil and military leadership highlighted

The prime minister said his speech would be incomplete without mentioning Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, crediting him for working tirelessly during the process.

He said there were moments when it appeared that negotiations might collapse, but he witnessed firsthand how the military leadership remained committed and resilient.

He added that without sincerity and wisdom, the journey towards peace could have fallen apart. The entire nation, he said, paid tribute to all those involved in the process.

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged the support of the Pakistani people during difficult times and said the government made efforts to shield citizens from the worst effects of economic pressure.

He expressed confidence that the peace agreement would contribute to global economic stability and assured that relief measures would continue to reach the common man.