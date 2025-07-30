Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad. The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office at 3:00pm.

According to sources, the meeting will review the country’s economic and political situation, and a report on the monsoon rains will also be presented.

The federal cabinet will be briefed on the progress made regarding tariffs and other matters with the United States.

The cabinet meeting will approve the Artificial Intelligence policy, and the approval of key agenda items is also part of the schedule.