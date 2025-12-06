Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan’s armed forces for the precision, speed & efficacy with which two separate counter terrorism operations were concluded in Tank & Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister commended the troops for terminating 9 (nine) Fitnat-ul-Khawarij terrorists in these counter terrorism operations.

The Prime Minister said that the armed forces’ successes in such operations are essential to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s resolve to establish order & protect Pakistanis from all threats.

The Prime Minister reiterated his pride in the serving men & women of the forces & said that the entire nation stands with them in this war against terrorism.

He said that the government & people are single minded in our resolve to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism that targets the Pakistani people, territory & republic.