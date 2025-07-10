Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed urgent restructuring of National Tariff Commission’s legal, administrative and institutional functions.

He was chairing a meeting on the performance of the National Tariff Commission in Islamabad.

The prime minister instructed that a third-party review of the commission’s recent performance be conducted to make the organization more effective.

He emphasised that restructuring of the National Tariff Commission on modern lines is essential to meet the demands of the new tariff regime.

The prime minister stressed that the NTC must have the capability to effectively gather all on-ground facts related to domestic business, imports, exports and the market landscape.

He said the Commission’s autonomous and efficient research capacity can play a key role in resolving challenges faced by the business community.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s firm commitment to addressing the NTC’s lack of training and resources and aligning its operations with modern requirements.

He also directed that the NTC’s Appellate Tribunal be made functional immediately.