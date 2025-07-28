MURREE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a crucial meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Shangla Gali, where important national matters, including terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under discussion.According to party sources, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

The leaders exchanged views on the recent spike in terrorist activities and discussed the underlying causes behind the unrest in the two provinces.During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan’s growing strategic and economic ties with the United States and China.

CM Maryam Nawaz also updated the party leader on relief operations underway for flood victims, including rehabilitation efforts and financial aid being distributed to affected families.

Speaking firmly on the issue of terrorism, Nawaz Sharif said that terrorists must be crushed with full force. He stressed that the cooperation of local tribes should also be sought in counter-terror operations.

While addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan wass moving steadily toward progress and development.

He added that internal enemies and their foreign backers, who try to throw a wrench in the works, will soon be defeated.Both Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister appreciated the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism and paid rich tribute to the martyrs.

According to insiders, the meeting also touched upon potential changes in the bureaucracy to improve governance and strengthen administrative affairs.The high-level meeting concluded with a lunch hosted by Nawaz Sharif in honour of the Prime Minister.