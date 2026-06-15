ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that following intensive talks, a peace deal between the United States and Iran has been reached after sustained diplomatic engagement.

The agreement was sealed following an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that drew criticism from both Iran and Trump.

In a post on X, he stated that both sides have agreed to the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, with the official signing ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

The premier expressed appreciation for the Qatari leadership, acknowledging its role in mediation efforts that helped facilitate the agreement between the US and Iran.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, describing their leadership as visionary and highlighting their “immense contributions” in reaching the deal.

He added that with the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week, with pre-implementation discussions expected to lay the groundwork for technical talks and the official signing ceremony.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform around 5:30pm ET local time in Washington (2130 GMT) on Sunday.

His post came shortly after PM Shehbaz, whose country has served as a mediator, announced a deal had been struck early on Monday local time.

Lebanon has been a sticking point in negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah ignoring calls from Trump and others to stop their attacks on each other in recent weeks.

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping lane for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open on Friday, and that he had ordered the end of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote.