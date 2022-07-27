Islamabad: On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif committed to hasten the completion of existing construction projects being carried out by Chinese enterprises there that had previously been subject to purposeful delays by the previous administration.

He stressed that the government was looking to boost cooperation and investment with Chinese enterprises and claimed that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was playing a significant role in the development of Pakistan.

In a meeting with a Chinese team headed by Liu Ping, the president of Shanghai Electric, the prime minister shared similar opinions.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the previous prime minister, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Mussadak Malik, Special Assistants Zafaruddin Mahmood, Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

The entire country, according to PM Sharif, is appreciative to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership for assisting Pakistan during trying times.

He said that increasing Chinese assistance and investment helped Pakistan’s infrastructure, public transportation, and electricity crises.

He promised to take the required action to safeguard the safety of Chinese company employees operating in Pakistan, including engineers.

He regretted that the impotent Imran Khan government purposefully delayed the Thar Coal Power Project, which was meant to be finished a long time ago.

Upon completion, the project would use local coal to produce 1,320 MW of power.