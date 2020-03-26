PM orders utilising all national resources to fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to utilise all national resources to fight coronavirus pandemic and directed concerned authorities to get cooperation from foreign companies. The premier made the statement while meeting the officials of a Chinese company Challenge today. The Chinese company has donated 15,000 medical suits to Pakistan and 7,000 metres special fabric for producing medical gear.

PM Imran Khan said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) could utilise all production capability of the country and provide essential equipment to people associated with medical field working on the front line to contain COVID-19. He also instructed to get cooperation of foreign companies. The Chinese company will produce 25,000 masks and hand sanitisers daily in Pakistan. The necessary equipment will be manufactured with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army at Pakistan Ordinance Factories Wah. On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal had said that Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has started massive production of disinfectant and fabric masks in an effort to help the masses in fight against novel coronavirus.

Talking to journalist, Zubaida Jalal said that the factory has acquired the ability to manufacture 25,000 masks and 10,000 liters of disinfectant on a daily basis. She maintained that the face masks were being prepared with special fabrics, adding that these masks are washable. The minister said that the commendable efforts of the factory will boost national efforts and further achievements are expected in this regard. NNI