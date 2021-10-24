RIYADH: Amid his three-day Saudi Arabia visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is on Sunday embarking on his tour of the Kingdom’s capital after performing Umrah to attend the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

According to the sources privy to the itinerary and agenda of the visit, PM Imran Khan is set to share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change in the Riyad summit.

One of the things to be deliberated in the summit today is Pakistan’s experience of launching natural solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

The “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives, first of the kind for the middle east region, are the blueprints of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman that are aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Other than calling on the royal dignitaries and meeting the Saudi leadership, the premier will also attend the event organized for the promotion of investment in Pakistan. He will interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora there.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in Madinah Munawarah in the evening, Imran Khan proceeded to Masjid-e-Nabwi, paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), offered Nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The Prime Minister, upon arrival in Jeddah was received by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region, while in Madinah Munawarah he was welcomed by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region.

He is also expected to have a meeting with Pakistan community members in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam.