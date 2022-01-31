ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has never talked about imposing an emergency or the presidential system during cabinet meetings.

He also expressed ignorance about a potential reshuffle in the federal cabinet, saying no one approached him regarding a change in his portfolio.

The minister was responding to a question during a weekly press conference in Islamabad.

Last week, a report in this paper claimed that the prime minister was likely to change portfolios of his ministers owing to their poor performances. It was also reported that Sheikh Rashid would likely be appointed as the information minister.

However, Rashid said he has not been approached as of yet and if someone does approach him then he will give his own suggestions on the matter.

Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package, Rashid said Pakistan was not fond of going to the IMF. “We have sought a bailout from the IMF 23 times to revive our economy,” he added.

Referring to the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, the minister said in over three years, not a single government resolution was defeated in the Senate despite the opposition’s majority.