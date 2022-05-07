<!-- wp:image {"width":1067,"height":587} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/pm-eu2.jpg" alt="" width="1067" height="587"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif <\/a>Saturday highlighted the strong economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the European Union and expressed the desire for further strengthening of this multi-faceted relationship in diverse sectors including climate change and legal migration.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister also underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides to deepen bilateral collaboration and enhance mutual cooperation on issues of peace and stability in the regional and international context.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister was talking to Thomas Seiler, Charge d\u2019 Affaires,<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Delegation of the EU to Pakistan<\/a>, who called on him.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The charge d\u2019 affaires congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and conveyed best wishes of the European Council president and the president of the EU Commission.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister thanked the charge d\u2019affaires for his felicitations and underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with EU and its member states.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Thomas Seiler affirmed EU\u2019s commitment to further deepening of bilateral cooperation with <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan and EU are celebrating the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Events marking this milestone are envisaged to be held both in Islamabad and Brussels. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->