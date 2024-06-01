Following a five-week trial, a New York jury on Thursday convicted former US President Donald Trump guilty of fabricating documents in the infamous “hush money” case—which involved an alleged relationship with an adult film actress—prior to the 2016 elections. He is now the first sitting or past president of the United States to be found guilty of a crime. Does this mean that Trump’s second presidential campaign is over? That is the question that has been plaguing America and many other observers worldwide at the moment. Trump has declared his innocence without remorse, and his attorneys have stated they will appeal the verdict. The former president could perhaps face jail time, but many believe it is more probable that, when he is sentenced next month, the unconventional politician would receive a lighter penalty, like a fine. However, given the quirks of the US legal and political institutions, even a criminal conviction won’t disqualify Trump from the election for president. Many politicians, including those in Pakistan, will applaud these quirks and hope that their own legal and electoral frameworks will one day be as adaptable. Although Trump’s conviction may turn off some US voters who are still unsure of their decision, ardent MAGA fans will embrace him as a political martyr. The former president has stated unequivocally that a “deep state” plot is pursuing him and is the cause of his legal issues. Following his conviction, the Republican Party has already united around him. Opinion polls are not kind to the current White House occupant, so a rematch between Trump and Biden in November is probably going to be tight. However, America and the rest of the globe will have to take into account the very real possibility of a second Trump administration and all that goes along with it after the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the hush money trial fades.

