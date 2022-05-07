<!-- wp:image {"width":1047,"height":590} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/services-trade.jpg" alt="" width="1047" height="590"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: The <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">exports of services<\/a> from the country witnessed an increase of 17.07 percent during the first three quarters of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The exports of services during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at US $ 5,156.10 million against the exports of US $4,404.24 million during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 17.07 percent.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The services\u2019 imports also rose by 31.33 percent by growing from US $ 6,347.08 million last year to US $ 8,335.39 million during the period under review.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Based on the figures, the services trade deficit was recorded at US $ 3,179.29 billion this year against the deficit of US $ 1,942.84 billion during the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 63.64 percent.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On year-on-year basis, the services\u2019 exports during the month of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">March 2022 <\/a>grew by 20.19 percent to US $ 668.29 million against the exports of US $ 556.03 million during March 2021.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The imports also grew by 25.29 percent from US $ 744.00 million in last March to US $ 932.15 million in March 2022, according to the data.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country went up by 24.93 percent as compared to the exports of US $ 534.92 million in February 2022. The imports also went up by 12.87 percent as compared the imports of US $825.85 million in February 2022, the data revealed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.46 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The exports from the country were recorded at $26.228 billion during July-April (2021-22) against the exports of $20.905 billion recorded during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 25.46 percent.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The imports during the months under review also went up by 46.41 percent by growing from $44.731 billion last year to $65.492 billion in July- April (2021-22).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $39.264 billion, showing an increase of 64.79 percent over the deficit of $23.826 billion recorded during <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">July- April (2020-21).<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 29.53 percent during April 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The exports during April 2022 were recorded at $2.873 billion against the exports of $2.218 billion in April 2021, the data revealed. The imports into the country increased from $5.242 billion in April 2021 to $6.615 billion in April 2022, showing growth of 26.19 percent.<ins><\/ins><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->