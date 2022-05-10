<!-- wp:image {"width":964,"height":723} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/shehbazsharifAFPsuit1652021597-0\/shehbazsharifAFPsuit1652021597-0.jpg" alt="prime minister shehbaz sharif photo afp file" width="964" height="723"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif <\/a>on Tuesday took notice of the growing number of cases due to the new Covid-19\u00a0Omicron sub-variant\u00a0BA.2.1.2.1 \u2013 responsible for a new wave of Covid-19 infections across the globe \u2013 and directed for the reopening of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/PMO_PK\/status\/1523912826787667968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1523912826787667968%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2355921%2Fpm-directs-reopening-of-ncoc-after-new-covid-sub-variant-detected-in-pakistan<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister\u2019s office stated that the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">NCOC<\/a> would be restored immediately. The premier also directed the Ministry of National Health Services to produce a report on the current situation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The\u00a0case emerged\u00a0a month after the government of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">former prime minister Imran Khan<\/a>\u00a0shut down\u00a0the National Command and Operation Centre - a dedicated platform to fight Covid - in March.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the presence of the new sub-variant in Pakistan as it urged people to follow social distancing protocols and get jabs against coronavirus.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->