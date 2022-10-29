ISLAMABAD: The committee for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, which began on Friday from Liberty Chowk in Lahore, has been created by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and includes federal ministers.

According to sources, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will serve as the chairman of the nine-person committee. According to additional information from the sources, the committee also includes coalition government leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khalid Maqbool Siddqui, Mian Iftikhar, Maulana Asad, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The committee was established, according to the sources, to ensure that the long march will be peaceful, to uphold law and order, and to hold political discussions. Anybody who has to bargain over the march will speak with the committee.

According to the reports, PM Shehbaz stated that although we are a democratic people and willing to communicate, no one will be permitted to enact law. Imran Khan, the PTI chairman and former prime minister, began a long-promised march to Islamabad earlier on Friday to protest his successor’s administration and call for early elections.