ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) criminal negligence, Paradise City, approved by the Federal Development Authority, fraudsters have started to sell files in the similar housing society in the market. However, The Paradise City didn’t start formally sales of any kind, but some fraudulent elements made similar files to this housing society have started selling files in the market with similar names that clearly fall into the category of fake and fraud. The CDA has not yet taken any legal action against these fraudsters. This negligence from the CDA and the lack of action against the perpetrators is a big question. Paradise City has started legal action against perpetrators in this regard.