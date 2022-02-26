ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the implementation of measures regarding the ongoing health-related projects on a priority basis in order to facilitate the common man.

Chairing a meeting on the improvement of the health sector, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that the Naya Pakistan National Health Card was the largest health sector program in the country’s history.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and provincial ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Taimur Saleem Jhagra were in attendance.

Premier Imran said, “The poor and the middle class will be the biggest beneficiaries of the health care, as such universal health coverage system is not even available in several developed countries.”

The prime minister was informed about the progress regarding the provision of health facilities and the ongoing projects at the federal government level, and in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

It was highlighted that a large number of people in Punjab and K-P were benefiting from free healthcare facilities.

The meeting discussed that the government was launching a program to control stunted growth in children, particularly in the rural districts of the country.

It was emphasized that in order to improve maternal and child health, across-the-board monitoring of the child’s health would be carried out right from birth.

It was informed that the government would ensure the capacity building of the nursing sector through training of international standards.

The prime minister was briefed that due to the effective measures taken by the government, the rate of general vaccination of citizens had increased from 66 to 76 percent.

Also in Punjab, the rate of general vaccination had touched over 91 percent, which was being recognized internationally.

In addition, the targets for Covid-19 vaccination are also being set.