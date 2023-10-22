Under the fuel adjustment plan, only 5 domestic and foreign flights will be operated from Karachi Airport today.

The financial crisis of the national airline PIA became serious and flight operations were also stopped due to non-availability of fuel. Fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has been curtailed, canceling several flights of the national airline.

According to the sources, the flight operation of the national airline is severely affected due to which the passengers are facing problems.

Sources say that 26 PIA flights have been canceled from airports across the country, including flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gwadar and Multan due to non-supply of fuel.

18 flights from Karachi to different airports have been cancelled, 3 flights from Karachi to Islamabad and 2 flights from Islamabad to Karachi have been canceled while 2 flights from Lahore to Karachi have been cancelled.

Apart from this, 3 flights from Karachi to Lahore, 6 flights to and from Karachi to Gwadar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad have been canceled while 2 flights to and from Muscat from Sialkot have been cancelled.

