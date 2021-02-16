KARACHI: The police produced five accused of Perween Rahman murder case in an anti-terrorism court here today,

Police presented accused Rahim Swati, Imran Swati, Ahmad Khan, Amjad and Ayaz before the court.

The lawyers of the accused failed to appear in the court hearing today.

The court ordered the lawyers to ensure their presence in the court in the next hearing of the case.

The Judge directed the lawyers to present their final arguments in the case in the next hearing and adjourned further hearing until March 1st.

Perween Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013. The police have arrested five accused in the high profile murder case.

The Supreme Court in a suo motu hearing last month had instructed the trial court to wrap up the trial proceedings within one month.

The apex court had earlier had noted with wonder that the trial had been experiencing delays for several months.