PTI people do not understand the country’s development: Tahira Aurangzeb, We must improve relations with our friendly countries: Shaukat Yousafzai, America wants to prove that it is a superpower: Salman Shah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, they are doing very good work in Punjab, People are facing a lot of trouble due to road closures in Rawalpindi, there is a lot of rush on Mall Road, people’s problems should be reduced, Pakistan should help Iran, Iran should be helped and not be swayed by Trump, there was no leader in PTI who could become the opposition leader, PTI founder should get bail, PTI should use social media properly, A lot of work is being done in Punjab, free and fair elections have not been held in the country since 1970, Shahbaz Sharif will remain the Prime Minister for the next five years, the US stock exchange is down due to the war, Trump has reached his limit, Trump is very worried right now.

Member of National Assembly, PML-N, Tahira Aurangzeb said big work is being done in Rawalpindi, people face difficulties due to projects, work on Mall Road project is progressing at a rapid pace, we made the country a nuclear power, Nawaz Sharif carried out the blasts despite pressure, we are a nuclear power, Nawaz Sharif does not compromise, Nawaz Sharif always supported the truth, PTI people do not understand the country’s development, we kept our Afghan brothers for forty years, terrorists are being trained from Afghanistan and sent to Pakistan, an agreement was reached with them in Doha but they did not implement it, terrorism ended during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the Prime Minister is working day and night for the betterment of the country, terrorism worsens the country’s situation, all political parties will have to unite to strengthen Pakistan, PTI founder must be released from the courts, our leadership has also been imprisoned, we didn’t make any noise, the courts made the decisions regarding our leadership, Field Marshal is working day and night for the country, Nawaz Sharif carried out nuclear explosions, but the political party says he had no role, whoever commits terrorism in Pakistan will be given a befitting reply, we have to leave the past behind and move forward for peace, Pakistan is vigilant for improving the economy, we all stand together in case of emergency, the Prime Minister is making foreign trips for the sake of the country, we stand with Iran, countries whose air bases are closed should open, Pakistan is striving for peace, Pakistan will never support a tyrant, we have to play a full role for peace, America should play its role for peace.

Member of National Assembly PTI Shaukat Yousafzai said nuclear explosions are a good thing, the country is currently in a difficult situation, all the details of the attack on Iran are coming to light, history will never forget what Trump has done to us in the past few years, Israel wants to attack Pakistan together with India, our foreign policy on Iran was not clear, our policy should have been clear when Iran was attacked, our party leader is Barrister Gohar, Mahmood Achakzai has been made the opposition leader by the founder, there is no such thing as law in the country at this time, PTI founder should be released, when Nawaz Sharif was sick, he used to visit the doctor every day, when Nawaz Sharif left, there were cases against him, who rolled out the red carpet when Nawaz Sharif returned, the country’s economy is in a bad state, the government has no authority, Pakistan is in a bad situation right now, the country is currently running on debt, factories are closing in the country, poverty has increased by 40 percent in the country, they are just taking pictures with Trump, the government has no policy, 80,000 billion rupees have been borrowed, only TikTok is being worked on in Punjab, we must improve relations with our friendly countries.

Former Federal Finance Minister Salman Shah said America wants to prove that it is a superpower, America has occupied Venezuela for its oil, China buys most of Iran’s oil, America’s goal is to capture Iran for its oil, Modi has signed an agreement with Israel during his visit, India will buy drones and other weapons from Israel, such a situation is dangerous for Pakistan, Gwadar airport is empty, China wants Pakistan and Afghanistan to sign ceasefire agreement, If the US-Iran war continues, the situation in our country will deteriorate, everything will become expensive due to war, Pakistan may face many problems due to economy, India will do something to us by working with Israel, we will have to be vigilant in such a situation, we are not prepared for an emergency.