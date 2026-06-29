The White House confirmed that US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner will participate in high-level talks with Iranian officials in the Qatari capital Doha.

According to the international news agency, this was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt in an interview with Fox News. She said that the US delegation will leave for Doha.

She further said that they will participate in high-level meetings in connection with the ongoing negotiations on the memorandum of understanding. Along with these high-level talks, there will also be technical-level talks in which progress on various issues will be reviewed.

It should be remembered that earlier President Donald Trump had also announced on social media that Iran requested a meeting and that the talks between the two countries would be held in Doha on Tuesday.

However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied the US claim and said that there are no plans for any meeting with US officials in Qatar.

The situation regarding the possible talks in Doha remains uncertain due to conflicting statements from the US and Iran, while further clarifications from both countries are expected to come out in the next few hours.

It should be noted that the US and Iran formally signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 under the mediation of Pakistan, but after the attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the US and Iran attacked each other.